Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Jeep freeze prices on cars ordered before Brexit deadline

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has put a price freeze on all vehicles ordered before the Brexit deadline, even if the vehicle is delivered after October 31.

The guarantee, dubbed ‘Deal or No Deal’, applies to all Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo and Jeep models regardless of what post-Brexit trade tariffs or currency fluctuations take place after the UK leaves the EU.

Arnaud Leclerc, managing director at FCA UK, said: “We’re aware that questions around Brexit may cause concern for customers buying cars from European brands, but our ‘Deal or No Deal’ campaign will reassure our customers that the price of the car they order won’t change, even for post-Brexit deliveries.

“FCA will support customers during the Brexit transition period by ensuring that no matter what happens in the coming weeks, we’ll keep our prices exactly where they are.”

(Alfa Romeo)

The UK’s deadline for exiting the EU is October 31, and prime minister Boris Johnson and his team have been meeting with senior EU officials to negotiate a withdrawal agreement.