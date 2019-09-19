Order books open for new Mercedes Vito Sport

The dynamic new Mercedes Vito Sport is now available to order, with prices starting from £37,475.

Building on the Pure, Progressive and Premium trim levels, the Sport becomes the new range-topping specification and is available in a choice of two lengths.

It gets sports suspension as standard, which lowers the van’s overall ride height by 10mm. Also included are side skirts, bonnet and side sill graphics, LED head- and tail lamps and alloy wheels.

(Mercedes)

Inside, the Vito Sport benefits from heated front seats and chrome interior details along with satellite navigation and DAB radio.

All vans get metallic paint as standard too, while colour-coded front and rear bumpers are thrown in as well. Heat-insulating glass, cruise control, reversing camera and a leather steering wheel all come fitted even to base Sport models.

The regular Crew Van Sport comes fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels, while the M1 Tourer Sport rides on larger 19-inch units instead.

Prices for the Vito Sport start from £37,475 for the 116 Crew Van Sport – excluding VAT – rising to £40,570 excluding VAT for the 116 Tourer Sport. All are available to order now.