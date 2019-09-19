Cars to run on biofuel created from landfill waste under new European project

A new European venture is looking at the effectiveness of using biofuels created from landfill waste to power vehicles.

Spanish car manufacturer Seat has joined the £4 million Life Landfill Biofuel project, which is part-funded by the European Commission, to look at obtaining renewable gas from municipal landfills.

The project has been approved as organisations investigate solutions to the European Union-imposed limit of 10 per cent of municipal waste being dumped in landfills by 2035.

Seat and its various partners, which include truck maker Iveco and the University of Granada, say that obtaining biomethane from waste is a potential business opportunity that has the added bonus of lowering emissions.

Andrew Shepherd, who is responsible for Seat’s renewable gas projects, said: “This project will enable us to make headway in the development and research into biomethane as a fuel.

“Our ultimate aim is to guarantee zero environmental impact for CO2 emissions in the entire life cycle of vehicles.”