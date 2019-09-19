Bugatti reveals £26k all-electric toy car version of its iconic Type 35 racer

Bugatti has revealed a limited-edition, all-electric scaled-down version of its iconic Type 35 race car to celebrate the firm’s 110th birthday.

Just 500 examples of the Bugatti Baby II will be built, and all have already been sold at a price of €30,000 (circa £26,300) after the initial prototype was revealed at the Geneva motor show in March.

(Bugatti)

The luxury car maker partnered with The Little Car Company to build the Baby II, which is 75 per cent of the size of the Type 35. It has a sliding pedal box so that it can be enjoyed by both children and adults.

Bugatti scanned every component of a 1924 Type 35 Lyon Grand Prix car before adapting the design to work as a scaled down model, before fitting a modern electric powertrain with lithium-ion batteries and even regenerative braking.

Introducing the beautiful Bugatti Baby II… re-imagined, remastered and reborn for 2019 pic.twitter.com/iLSFJg4TZs — The Little Car Company (@thelittlecar_co) September 18, 2019

Power is fed to the rear wheels and there’s a limited-slip differential fitted too. There are three power levels available – a 1kW mode for children, which is limited to about 12mph, a 4kW adult mode limited to 28mph, and an optional 10kW ‘speed key’

The eight-spoke alloy wheel design was also replicated and fitted with modern Michelin tyres, as has the hollow front axle, suspension and steering mechanism. There’s even a carbon-fibre-bodied version.

(Bugatti)

Stephan Winkelmann, Bugatti president, said: “When a company with such a colourful and proud history as Bugatti turns 110, you can allow yourself to look into the rear-view mirror a little bit more than you usually would.

“The Bugatti Baby II has grown up to be more of a teenager now, and I must say I’m very excited to see it drive around on the Bugatti premises in Molsheim.”