In-car camera footage shared with parents could drive down young driver crash rates

In-car cameras that record young motorists while driving could help cut crash rates if the footage is shared with parents, according to new research.

New evidence suggests that using dash cams and ‘accelerometers’ – the latter of which record the g-forces generated during erratic or dangerous driving – could reduce bad habits behind the wheel if the driver knows the information will be relayed to their parents.

In a report produced by the RAC Foundation, Dr Bruce Simons-Morton stated that if young drivers knew that what they were doing behind the wheel would get back to Mum and Dad, they would be less inclined to drive dangerously for fear of losing their newly found freedom.

Your dash cam footage helps us tackle dangerous driving. This reckless driver got 8 points and a fine after this footage was submitted. If you have footage of an incident, please upload it to ?https://t.co/snDvHeWMwN Help us make London's roads safer. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2019

It could also help to deal with the catch-22 situation that young drivers find themselves in, where they need to get behind the wheel in order to gain more experience, but in doing so put themselves at risk because of their inexperience on the roads.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “This report doesn’t suggest that dash cam footage replaces Strictly or The Voice as regular Saturday night family viewing, but it does argue that greater parental appreciation of what their children get up to behind the wheel can be beneficial.

“Whilst teenagers may baulk at the idea of mum and dad effectively supervising their every trip, a constant parental presence, delivered through technology, has been shown to moderate risky behaviour behind the wheel.”