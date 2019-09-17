Just 30 per cent of new cars come with a manual handbrake

The decline of the manual handbrake seems to be in full swing, with new data showing that just three in ten new cars have been fitted with the traditional system.

Instead, 70 per cent of current models only come with an electronic parking brake — with no option for a manual one.

Manual handbrakes are being replaced by electronic versions thick and fast. In fact, companies such as Jaguar, Lexus and Mercedes – among others – have ditched manual handbrakes from their cars entirely, favouring an electronic parking brake instead.

Chris Knapman, editor of Cargurus, which carried out the research, said: “First introduced on a production car – the flagship BMW 7 Series – in 2001, electronic parking brakes have rapidly gone from being a novelty to what our research shows is now the norm. These systems might lack the tactile feel that some drivers value from a traditional manual parking brake, but they bring several benefits in terms of convenience, safety and packaging.”

And the trend is increasing, too. In 2018, 37 per cent of new cars had a manual handbrake, while today just 30 per cent have one. In fact, Suzuki is one of a handful of new car manufacturers still offering a manual handbrake across its range.