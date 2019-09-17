Cash no longer king as just one in nine motorists pay for parking with change

Just one in nine drivers are choosing to pay for parking with cash, a new study has found.

A survey quizzed 2,393 motorists, finding card payments are the preferred method for 39 per cent.

Dedicated parking apps followed as the second-most popular choice, taking 31 per cent of the vote, while 19 per cent opt to make a payment over the phone. Just 11 per cent use loose change and notes.

For those who opt not to pay with cash, not carrying any was one of the main reasons for 43 per cent of respondents. The speed of contactless payments was a factor for 41 per cent, while 36 per cent said parking machines they use no longer accept change or notes.

The average respondent pays £27.50 a month in parking chargers — with that figure rising to £80 for those who pay for parking at work.

Some also admitted to purposely not paying for parking, with 13 per cent saying they had failed to do so on at least one occasion. Of these, 41 per cent blamed broken machines, with 26 per cent saying they struggled to operate them when they were working.

George Charles, a MoneySavingHeroes spokesperson, who commissioned the study, said: “With technology constantly updating, it’s hard for some people to keep up with all of the changes, especially the elderly who are still driving. Many parking stations offer both cash and card payments when it comes to parking, but some now only offer the option of paying by card.”