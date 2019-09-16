The new Volkswagen T-Roc R will cost from £38,450

Volkswagen has revealed that the new T-Roc R performance SUV will cost from £38,450.

This is the first time VW has given one of its SUVs to its R performance division since the Touareg R50 of 2008. It boasts 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, while the 0-60mph time is 4.7 seconds and its top speed is 155mph.

(VW)

In the UK, buyers get lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, which are optional in other markets, while eight paint colours are available, including the R-specific Lapiz Blue pictured here.

VW’s dynamic chassis control adaptive damper system is offered as an option at a cost of £695, which adds different drive modes.

We’re live from the Frankfurt Motor Show, introducing the new Volkswagen T-Roc R. Developed at the Nürburgring, this performance version of our compact SUV is ready for anything. #VWTRoc #Frankfurt #IAA2019 pic.twitter.com/8NjAUAUKuD — Volkswagen UK (@UKVolkswagen) September 12, 2019

Claire Haynes, T-Roc product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “With the arrival of the R, the T-Roc again demonstrates the impressive versatility of its packaging, with the ability to be a stylish and practical family SUV, a fun-focused cabriolet or, now, a driver-focussed R sports car.

“With nimble handling, large car space and performance car pace, the T-Roc R really is the consummate all-rounder, and represents the best of the past, present and future of Volkswagen R.”

(VW)

Its hot hatch performance comes from the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, which feeds power through a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It gets the same larger braking system used in the Golf R, a sporty body kit and R badging throughout the interior.