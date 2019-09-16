Fiat reveals UK pricing and specification for 500X Sport

The new Fiat 500X Sport will start from £22,500 and introduce a touch of sportiness at the top of the SUV’s range.

It gets more power from a new engine, sporty styling and mechanical upgrades that enhance its performance credentials.

(Fiat)

The more powerful engine is a 148bhp 1.3-litre petrol engine that’s attached to a dual-clutch automatic transmission, but buyers can also opt for a 1.0-litre unit with 118bhp.

The suspension has been retuned with a focus on sportiness, with a ride height 13mm lower than before. Fiat says adjusted shock absorbers offer better road holding without compromising comfort.

Out in Italy driving the Fiat 500X Sport crossover. Certainly looks sporty and is a spacious new option for the market. pic.twitter.com/iZKuHmXjwP — Jack Healy (@jack_healy19) September 13, 2019

On the outside, the Sport gets body coloured side skirts and wheel arches, a diffuser-like rear bumper design, dual chrome exhausts and full LED headlights, as well as a Sport-specific red paint. Eighteen-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard, with 19-inch wheels available as an option.

Inside, there’s an aluminium gear knob and pedals, leather flat-bottomed steering wheel with Alcantara inserts, and a grey dashboard. There’s a seven-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation that’s compliant with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as climate control, rear parking sensors and cruise control as standard.

(Fiat)

Fiat has also launched a Lounge specification, which focuses on interior refinement with a leather steering wheel and front armrest, while there’s also 16-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured mirror caps and rain sensors.