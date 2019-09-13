Carrera 4 joins ever-expanding Porsche 911 range

Porsche has introduced another variant of 911 to the sports car’s quickly-growing line-up — the Carrera 4.

Following on from the recently revealed Carrera, the 4 brings an all-wheel-drive setup to the entry-level model.

Available in both coupe and cabriolet bodystyles, the new variant is powered by the Carrera’s 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine. It produces 380bhp and 440Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

(Porsche)

As a result, 0-60mph is achieved in four seconds flat in standard coupe guise and 4.2 in cabriolet form, with those figures dropping to 3.8 and 4.0 respectively with the optional Sport Chrono Package. A 181mph top speed is claimed for the coupe, with the cabriolet said to top out at 180mph.

Standard equipment on the Carrera 4 includes Porsche’s Active Suspension Management, with selectable ‘Normal’ and ‘Sport’ driving modes. A torque vectoring system is optional, as is a set of carbon-ceramic brakes.

(Porsche)

For no extra cost, 19-inch alloy wheels feature upfront with a 20-inch pair at the back — with both upgradable to 20 and 21 inches respectively.

Order books for the Porsche 911 Carrera 4 coupe and cabriolet are now open, with first deliveries expected in October. The fixed-roof variant is available from £88,101, with the cabriolet starting at £97,746.