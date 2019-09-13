Menu

Advertising

Abarth 595 Pista revealed

Motors | Published:

New variant of Italian hot hatch boasts fresh look and high-spec infotainment

Abarth has revealed a new version of its 595, this time dubbed Pista.

Italian performance car aficionados may immediately link this to the Ferrari 488 Pista, but the comparisons end at name level — with the term translating into English as ‘track’.

(Abarth)

The 595 is powered by a 163bhp and 230Nm variant of Abarth’s peppy 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, complete with a new Garrett turbine. Power is delivered through an automatic gearbox.

Acceleration and top speed figures haven’t been stated for the Pista, though it’s linked to a ‘Record Monza’ exhaust system which gives the car a distinctive set of vocal cords.

The model is marked out by an eye-catching new matte grey and green livery. Inside the car, a flat-bottomed steering wheel with a centre strip features, with a ‘Sport’ button sitting on the dashboard. When pressed, this adjusts the car’s peak power and torque availability, as well as opening up the active exhaust.

(Abarth)

An Abarth-specific braking system sees 284mm ventilated brake discs sat up top, with 240mm units at the rear.

Standard equipment for the car includes a seven-inch infotainment display with DAB radio, plus support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Cash-in-hand pricing hasn’t been confirmed for the Abarth 595 Pista, though the firm is offering a PCH lease for £189 a month following a £3,780 deposit up to the end of September. Deliveries are expected imminently.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News