Vauxhall bolsters Movano range with new engines

Vauxhall has overhauled its Movano range with a new engine line-up, with each unit said to improve both on performance and efficiency compared with their predecessors.

Based on a fresh 2.3-litre twin-turbocharged diesel unit, power outputs range from 129bhp up to 178bhp. All are said to comply with Euro 6d-TEMP emissions regulations in light-duty applications, and Euro V-Id for heavy-duty use.

(Vauxhall)

Customers are able to opt for all configurations of the Movano in front- or rear-wheel-drive, with a limited-slip differential offered for latter configurations. A six-speed manual gearbox is available on both drivetrains, with automatic variants in the pipeline.

All-wheel-drive will be available on some models, though Vauxhall hasn’t specified which variants.

Vauxhall hasn’t revealed when the new Movano engine line-up will go on sale, though expect order books to open imminently. Pricing is likely to see a slight bump up from the current commercial vehicle’s £26,283 exc. VAT asking cost.