UK motorists would fail driving test just 7 years after taking it

British drivers believe that they would fail their test over seven years after taking it, new research has uncovered.

The survey of 2,000 UK drivers found that four in ten also believe that it was likely that they would be unable to pass their test again within three years of first ditching their L-plates.

Another 14 per cent admitted that they would be likely to fail both their theory and practical tests if they had to re-sit them today.

One in four admitted to not having looked at the Highway Code since they passed their test, while four in ten said that they knew less than half of the 307 rules of the road.

Charlotte Fielding, head of Privilege Car Insurance which conducted the survey, said: “Passing your driving test is one of life’s big milestones and I am sure that most drivers haven’t forgotten the hours of time and effort put into achieving this.

Some signal-controlled junctions have advanced stop lines to allow cycles to be positioned ahead of other traffic. Motorists, including motorcyclists, MUST stop at the first white line reached if the lights are amber or red and should avoid blocking the way. #CycleToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/axu1eddxep — The Highway Code (@HighwayCodeGB) August 8, 2019

“However, it is surprising to see how little time we think it would take us to forget all we have learned. I would advise all drivers to refresh their memory every so often on the rules of the road, to ensure we are all keeping safe.”

The survey also revealed the most ignored Highway Code rules. Up top was using headlights to give way to other drivers, followed up by speeding and eating or drinking behind the wheel.

That was followed up by coasting. Number 11 on the list of ignored rules was leaving the car unattended with the engine running.