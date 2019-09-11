Citroen enhances Grand C4 Spacetourer range

Citroen is overhauling its Grand C4 Spacetourer line-up ahead of the 2020 model year, by offering a new engine and a revised trim structure.

Now available for the seven-seat MPV — previously known as the Grand C4 Picasso — is a new 1.2-litre petrol powertrain which produces 128bhp. The power is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the engine offered on all trim options.

The Grand C4 Spacetourer was previously offered in ‘Touch Edition’, ‘Feel’ and ‘Flair’ — though those trims are now out in favour of ‘Touch Plus’, ‘Feel Plus’ and ‘Flair Plus’.

(Citroen)

Entry-level Touch Plus variants gain a 12-inch central infotainment display and satellite navigation as standard equipment over Touch Edition. Pricing for this variant starts at £25,935.

In the middle of the line-up, Feel Plus benefits from the addition of a new leather/cloth combination upholstery, keyless entry and a reversing camera. This is available from £28,135.

Topping the range is Flair Plus — with its predecessor said to have accounted for half of 2019 Grand C4 Spacetourer sales so far. New equipment includes Xenon headlights with high-beam assistance, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control for no extra cost. Flair Plus commands a starting price of £30,485.

Citroen’s updated Grand C4 Spacetourer is now on sale, with first deliveries expected in October.