Volkswagen ID.3 makes world debut

Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.3 has made its world debut at the Frankfurt motor show.

Arriving as the firm’s first purpose-built all-electric vehicle, it’s based on a bespoke pure-electric platform which is destined to underpin several other models.

Initially offered in ‘1st Edition’ specification, it’ll come with a 201bhp rear-mounted electric motor linked to a 58kWh battery. It means that the ID.3 will be able to travel between 186 and 261 miles on a single charge, according to Volkswagen.

World premiere at the #IAA19: #Volkswagen presents the ID.3! #eMobility [ID.3: This vehicle is not yet for sale in Europe.] pic.twitter.com/OQmt8Gr7zk — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) September 9, 2019

All of those ‘1st Edition’ cars have already been reserved, with first deliveries expected to arrive in the UK next summer.

It’ll be around the same time that the remainder of the ID.3 models go on sale. A lower-powered 148bhp variant will be available – with a range of between 143 and 205 miles – along with a more powerful version with 201bhp and a 77kWh battery. It’s this version that Volkswagen says will be able to travel up to 342 miles between trips to the plug.

The car is just 3mm longer and 19mm wider than the regular Golf but arrives with a wheelbase that is 145mm longer than the traditional hatch. That should result in better interior space – and boot space is decent too at 385 litres.

Inside, the cabin has been kept uncluttered, with a main floating ‘panel’ the primary source of infotainment. It’s 10 inches in size and allows features such as Volkswagen’s ‘touch-sensitive bar’, letting the driver control various climate control options.

UK prices are yet to be revealed, but the ID.3 1st Edition is claimed to be ‘under €40,000’ (circa £35,900).