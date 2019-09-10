Pricing revealed for all-electric Honda e

Honda has confirmed UK pricing for its all-electric e city car, starting at £26,160.

Revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show in production form, the urban-oriented e is capable of covering up to 136 miles between charges in 113kW, 152bhp form.

Its base price secures a 100kW, 134bhp model, though those looking for the more powerful motor will need to upgrade to the £28,660 ‘Advance’ grade.

(Honda)

Honda is offering the base car at a £299 monthly price on a hire purchase basis, with Advance models available at £349. The higher-spec trim brings the side-mounted cameras (which are in place of traditional wing mirrors), self-parking and an upgraded audio system.

As standard, all cars benefit from a twin-screen dashboard setup that sees physical buttons omitted in favour of touchscreen functions, though a regular climate control system is in place.

Phil Webb, Honda UK head of car, said: “Honda research has found the average European commute is approximately 30 miles making it more than sufficient. Coupled with the fast charge capability of 80 per cent in 30 minutes and the Honda e is perfect for the urban environment.”

Order books for the Honda e Advance are now open, with customers who have made a previous reservation prioritised, while first deliveries are expected in summer 2020. The base variant of the car will go on sale early next year.