Hyundai i10 gets racier edge with N-Line trim

Hyundai has revealed a racier N-Line trim for its recently-unveiled, third-generation i10 at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show.

Already available on the larger i30 hatch and Tucson SUV, N-Line brings a look inspired by the firm’s ‘N’ performance models to its range — and that’s the case with the i10 too.

Up front, it takes a revised bumper sporting a triple-slash, offset design red design detail with a matching bottom lip — with N-Line badging to distinguish it further. At the back of the car, a diffuser is present to enhance the racy visual.

Customers will have the choice of six exterior colours, with a contrasting roof as part of a two-tone look.

(Hyundai)

Inside the car, an N-branded steering wheel and gear stick feature, as well as red air vent rings and metal pedals. Sports seats are included too.

Full pricing and specification are yet to be confirmed, though the model will feature trim-specific 16-inch alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights as standard.

Powering the Hyundai i10 N-Line is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine producing 99bhp and 172Nm, sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Performance and efficiency figures have yet to be confirmed, however.

Hyundai will bring the i10 N-Line to the European market in the summer of 2020, so expect a UK arrival around the same time.