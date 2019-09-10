Alpina reveals all-new B3 Touring

Alpina has announced its latest performance model – the B3 Touring.

Based on the latest BMW 3 Series Touring, it packs a 3.0-litre straight-six engine with 462bhp and 700Nm of torque.

The firm claims that it can push the B3 Touring to a top speed of ‘over 300km/h (186mph)’. Power is driven through an eight-speed ZF gearbox, sending power to all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. An electronically-controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential should help with cornering, too.

(Alpina)

It comes with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, though these can be upgraded to 20-inch versions as an optional extra.

As a result of being based on the regular BMW 3 Series Touring, the interior of the B3 is largely the same. It utilises the same infotainment setup and a digital dashboard display, for example, though some key changes have been made.

(Alpina)

The paddle shifters found on the BMW have been replaced for Alpina’s button-shifters, for example, while the steering wheel itself has been retrimmed and given the Alpina logo on the boss.

When it comes to exterior changes, the most noticeable are the quad exhaust outlets at the rear, as well as the large front splitter bearing the Alpina name. Blue brake calipers are noticeable through the alloy wheels, too.

Alpina claims that the B3 will return around 25mpg combined while emitting 252g/km CO2.

The new Alpina B3 Touring will be available to order from the first quarter of 2020, with deliveries expected to commence from the middle of the year.