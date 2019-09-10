All-new Audi RS 7 Sportback breaks cover

Audi has dropped the covers on its new RS 7 Sportback at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 592bhp and 800Nm of torque, it’s capable of hitting a top speed of 155mph – though an optional upgrade can lift this to 174mph, or 189mph if the ‘Dynamic Package Plus’ option is selected.

Built to dominate.#AudiSport #RS7 #AudiRS7 #AudiRS7Sportback —————— Audi RS 7 Sportback: Fuel consumption combined: 11,6 – 11,4 l/100 km; CO2-emissions combined: 265 – 261 g/km.Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in … pic.twitter.com/ywKntH20cP — Audi (@AudiOfficial) September 10, 2019

The RS 7 also incorporates a new mild-hybrid system as well as active cylinder-on-demand technology.

It sees a 48-volt electrical system linked to a belt alternator which can actively recover energy and use this to power auxiliary functions. This means that when using higher gears, the engine can shut down cylinders 2,3,5, and 8 in order to improve fuel consumption.

The RS 7 has been given a distinctive look compared to the regular A7. It sees a front added which is 40mm wider than the standard car, while new 21-inch alloy wheels only bolster the car’s visual appeal. A new rear bumper features too, housing two large oval exhaust pipes.

(Audi)

Inside, the cabin is similar to that of the A7, albeit with a set of leather sports seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel added to give the car a sportier feeling. In addition, the RS 7 gets two driving modes – RS1 and RS2 – which allows drivers to tailor the car’s settings to their needs, and access them via these two dedicated buttons.

The RS 7 is slated to arrive in the UK early next year, though no official prices have been released as yet.