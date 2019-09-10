Menu

Advertising

All-new Audi RS 7 Sportback breaks cover

Motors | Published:

Powerful new coupe-styled saloon uses a twin-turbocharged V8

The new RS7 uses a 4.0-litre V8

Audi has dropped the covers on its new RS 7 Sportback at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 592bhp and 800Nm of torque, it’s capable of hitting a top speed of 155mph – though an optional upgrade can lift this to 174mph, or 189mph if the ‘Dynamic Package Plus’ option is selected.

The RS 7 also incorporates a new mild-hybrid system as well as active cylinder-on-demand technology.

It sees a 48-volt electrical system linked to a belt alternator which can actively recover energy and use this to power auxiliary functions. This means that when using higher gears, the engine can shut down cylinders 2,3,5, and 8 in order to improve fuel consumption.

The RS 7 has been given a distinctive look compared to the regular A7. It sees a front added which is 40mm wider than the standard car, while new 21-inch alloy wheels only bolster the car’s visual appeal. A new rear bumper features too, housing two large oval exhaust pipes.

The RS 7's cabin gets sports seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel
(Audi)

Inside, the cabin is similar to that of the A7, albeit with a set of leather sports seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel added to give the car a sportier feeling. In addition, the RS 7 gets two driving modes – RS1 and RS2 – which allows drivers to tailor the car’s settings to their needs, and access them via these two dedicated buttons.

The RS 7 is slated to arrive in the UK early next year, though no official prices have been released as yet.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News