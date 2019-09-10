Advertising
All-new Audi RS 7 Sportback breaks cover
Powerful new coupe-styled saloon uses a twin-turbocharged V8
Audi has dropped the covers on its new RS 7 Sportback at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 592bhp and 800Nm of torque, it’s capable of hitting a top speed of 155mph – though an optional upgrade can lift this to 174mph, or 189mph if the ‘Dynamic Package Plus’ option is selected.
The RS 7 also incorporates a new mild-hybrid system as well as active cylinder-on-demand technology.
It sees a 48-volt electrical system linked to a belt alternator which can actively recover energy and use this to power auxiliary functions. This means that when using higher gears, the engine can shut down cylinders 2,3,5, and 8 in order to improve fuel consumption.
The RS 7 has been given a distinctive look compared to the regular A7. It sees a front added which is 40mm wider than the standard car, while new 21-inch alloy wheels only bolster the car’s visual appeal. A new rear bumper features too, housing two large oval exhaust pipes.
Inside, the cabin is similar to that of the A7, albeit with a set of leather sports seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel added to give the car a sportier feeling. In addition, the RS 7 gets two driving modes – RS1 and RS2 – which allows drivers to tailor the car’s settings to their needs, and access them via these two dedicated buttons.
The RS 7 is slated to arrive in the UK early next year, though no official prices have been released as yet.
