Ferrari reveals pair of new drop-top supercars

Ferrari has introduced two new drop-top supercars to its line-up, both of which are based on existing coupe models.

First up is the F8 Spider — a variant of the recently-introduced F8 Tributo with the addition of a hard-top folding roof.

Replacing the 488 Spider, it utilises the same 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 engine as the Tributo which produces 710bhp and 770Nm of torque. With that power sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, 0-60mph is said to be covered in 2.7 seconds with a top speed of 211mph possible.

Styling for the F8 Spider remains near-enough identical to its coupe brethren, though the glass engine canopy at the back of the car is replaced with a flat metal cover — which opens when the roof mechanism is activated. Ferrari says the hard-top roof can be deployed or retracted in 14 seconds, with the system operating at speeds up to 28mph.

Debuting alongside the F8 Spider is the 812 GTS, a convertible variant of the larger 812 Superfast.

It’s the first series-production Ferrari front-engined V12 convertible since the 1969 ‘Daytona’ 365 GTS4. Its naturally-aspirated 12-cylinder lump sends 789bhp and 718Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Ferrari hasn’t been too specific with performance details but says the GTS’ 0-60mph time is sub-three seconds, with a top speed in excess of 211mph.

Much like the F8 Spider, little has been changed to the 812’s design over its coupe sibling, though the rear section of the car has been altered to house its folding top. A flat metal panel now sits over the boot area, with two buttresses leading up to each headrest.

The roof’s retracting/deployment time and maximum operating speed are identical to that of the F8 Spider.

Pricing and specifications have yet to be revealed for either the Ferrari F8 Spider or 812 GTS, though both are expected to land in the UK next year.