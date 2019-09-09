Audi reveals updated A5 range

Audi has revealed a fresh overhaul for its A5 range, with the compact model receiving a revised look and more equipment.

Bringing the car in line with the rest of the German firm’s range, the A5 receives a restyled front bumper, which now plays host to a wider and flatter grille — with three air vents sitting atop. Audi says it delivers ‘considerably more visual impact’ than the outgoing car.

(Audi)

Adding to this new-look front end is the standard inclusion of LED headlights across the A5 line-up.

Inside the car, a large 10.1-inch infotainment screen will now come as standard in the UK — bringing a newly-introduced traffic light information function to the car. Also coming at no extra cost is Audi’s ‘virtual cockpit’ system, which replaces traditional dials and gauges in front of the driver with a 12.3-inch digital display.

(Audi)

A variety of petrol and diesel models will be available for the A5 — each utilising mild-hybrid technology – ranging from 160bhp in output, to 342bhp in its most potent S5 form.

Rounding out the changes to the A5 range is a more performance-oriented suspension setup within the selectable drive modes function, which also comes as standard on UK models.

(Audi)

Pricing and full specifications for the new Audi A5 range have yet to be revealed, though order books are set to open later this year. First deliveries of the car – available in coupe, four-door ‘Sportback’ and convertible form — are expected in spring 2020.