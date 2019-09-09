1,578bhp Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ confirmed for production

Bugatti is commemorating breaking the 300mph barrier with an extremely-limited variant of its Chiron hypercar.

Last week, the firm confirmed a modified prototype version of the Chiron achieved a TÜV-certified 304.774mph top speed — becoming the first hypercar to do so.

(Bugatti)

Now, 30 units of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ will celebrate the achievement — taking a host of modifications from the prototype.

Its 8.0-litre W16 engine has been uprated to produce 1,578bhp — up from 1,479bhp on the standard Chiron — while revised bodywork sees the car grow in length. Stacked exhaust pipes are present, too.

Unlike the 300+ prototype though, there’s no roll cage and a passenger seat is present. Bugatti hasn’t confirmed the top speed of the road car, though reports suggest an electronic limiter that keeps it comfortably below the record speed.

(Bugatti)

Each car is finished as standard in exposed carbon fibre with orange stripes — a colour scheme akin to the Veyron Super Sport which became the fastest production car in 2013 — though owners are likely to be able to customise their cars.

Fancy your own Chiron Super Sport 300+? €3.5m (circa. £3.1m) will secure a production slot — with deliveries scheduled for mid-2021.