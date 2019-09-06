New 20mph speed limit for central London roads given go-ahead

Transport for London (TfL) will introduce a 20mph speed limit on all roads in central London from next year, following a successful public consultation.

The move would see the limit applied to 5.5 miles of roads by May 2020.

The public consultation received close to 2,000 responses during its running period of five weeks up until July 10. Half of respondents believe that a 20mph speed limit would have a positive impact on walking, with 31 per cent saying that more people would choose to walk rather than drive. In addition, almost two-thirds believed the proposals would lead to more people cycling.

It forms part of the Mayor of London’s Vision Zero scheme which is pushing to eliminate all road deaths in the capital by 2041.

In addition, the height of pedestrian crossings will be increased in several high-risk areas.

Albert Embankment

Lambeth Palace Road, Lambeth Bridge

Millbank

Victoria Embankment

Upper Thames Street, Lower Thames Street, Tower Hill

Borough High Street, Great Dover Street

Blackfriars Road

Part of Druid Street (between Tower Bridge Road and Crucifix Lane)

Crucifix Lane, part of Bermondsey Street (between Crucifix Lane and Tooley Street)

Aldgate Gyratory, including Leman Street, Prescot Street, Mansell Street, Minories and Goodman's Yard

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Every single death on London’s streets is one too many so I’m really pleased that Londoners have backed our plans to introduce a 20mph speed limit on TfL roads within the Congestion Charge Zone and at Aldgate Gyratory.

“By also bringing forward plans to lower speed limits in other parts of London, we will help protect more people walking and cycling across our city.”

Florence Eshalomi, chair of the London Assembly Transport Committee, said today: “With the recent rise in road deaths, this is a good start from the Mayor and TfL, but much more needs to be done to protect pedestrians and cyclists.

“Our roads will be made safer by reducing speed limits.

“TfL took on board the Transport Committee’s advice in the ‘Hostile Streets’ report to review all the speed limits on its roads.

“However, we suggest the mayor considers going further to areas outside of the Congestion Charge Zone where walking and cycling should be safer.

“Every life lost on the road is tragedy. Particularly when the cause is a driver not obeying the speed limit.”