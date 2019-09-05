Smart reveals overhauled model range as it switches to only sell EVs

Smart has revealed its new look line-up as the firm makes the switch to build purely electric vehicles.

The German city car maker announced last year that it planned to stop selling combustion-engined vehicles in 2020 and has now revealed details of its refreshed line-up.

(Smart)

Its Fortwo and Forfour models will only be available with an 80bhp electric motor and a claimed range of 91 to 99 miles in the Fortwo and 87 to 95 miles in the Forfour. Both models have a 0-60mph time of approximately 12 seconds and a top speed of 81mph.

UK models come equipped with a 22kW on-board charger as standard, meaning the Smart EQ’s batteries can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in under 40 minutes.

See official sketches of the new smart EQ fortwo and forfour ahead of their reveal. #FrankfurtMotorshow pic.twitter.com/XYB3Q4wWiZ — smart car UK (@smartcarUK) September 4, 2019

The powertrain offering means Smart can provide a unique new look to its models’ styling. The front end no longer has a grille between the headlights, as has become common in combustion-engined cars, instead sporting smoothed bodywork with a Smart badge.

The interior has also been updated with a new infotainment system that includes smartphone integration, while the Smart EQ app that lets you interact with the vehicle through your phone has received an overhauled user interface.

Daniel Lescow, head of brand and product management at Smart, said: “As a pioneer of urban mobility, it has always been part of Smart’s credo to rethink things.

(Smart)

“The switching of the entire product range to all-electric powertrains marks the start of a new chapter in the story of the Smart brand. In concert with innovative sharing concepts and digital services, we are the first manufacturer to switch completely and systematically from combustion engines to solely electric powertrains.”

The new Smart EQ Fortwo and Forfour will make their public debuts at the Frankfurt motor show next week.