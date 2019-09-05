Menu

Mazda announces pricing and specification for new CX-30

Motors | Published:

SUV starts from £22,895

The CX-30 is available with the choice of two petrol engines

Mazda has revealed its full pricing and specification structure for the new CX-30.

The new compact SUV, which slots in between the smaller CX-3 and larger CX-5 in the firm’s line-up, goes on sale priced from £22,895.

Available with the choice of two petrol engines, the CX-30 also arrives with a five-strong range of trim levels beginning at SE-L and ending with GT Sport Tech.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda UK, said: “Like the all-new Mazda3, this is a car that demonstrates the new standards of style, quality and technology found in our next–generation models.

“It’s also great that the ground-breaking Skyactiv-X engine is available from launch, as its low CO2, excellent fuel economy and performance, delivers a superb combination of benefits to our customers”.

The first engine available is a 2.0-litre unit driving the CX-30’s front wheels and sending power through either an automatic or manual transmission. Featuring cylinder-deactivation technology, it should return up to 45.6mpg when utilising the six-speed manual.

The CX-30 is only available with all-wheel-drive from the Sport Lux trim level – third in line from base-spec SE-L – and above.

The other powertrain available utilises Mazda’s innovative new Skyactiv-X engine. Featuring spark-controlled compression ignition, it mirrors the economy usually found with a diesel, but with the response of a petrol. Combined, Mazda says it’ll return 47.9mpg while emitting 105g/km CO2.

All cars get a good standard of equipment included, with even SE-L cars benefitting from 16-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and LED headlights. The CX-30 is available to order now, and first deliveries are expected to commence in January next year.

