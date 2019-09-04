Seven cars awarded five-star crash ratings in latest Euro NCAP testing

Independent car safety regulator Euro NCAP has revealed seven new cars have taken a top five-star rating in its latest round of testing.

Two crossovers are included here — namely the SsangYong Korando and Skoda Kamiq, both of which are due to arrive on the UK market imminently. The former has been commended for high levels of safety assistance equipment as standard, while the latter matches its VW Group platform mates in the Volkswagen T-Cross and Seat Ateca in boasting a five-star rating.

Mercedes’ first all-electric car, the EQ C, is also part of this wave of cars taking top honours — equalling rivals in the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron — while its compact CLA also received a five-star rating.

BMW’s new Z4 sports car took the highest score too, praised for an active bonnet system that lifts when a collision with a pedestrian is detected in order to minimise injury. Audi’s new A1 supermini also received a five-star award.

Finally, Ford resubmitted a lightly revised version of its new Focus for testing. Despite being awarded a five-star rating in 2018, Euro NCAP found its automatic emergency braking system failed to provide adequate front seat whiplash protection. A revision to the system has rectified this, with the Focus’ five-star rating maintained.

Euro NCAP tests a number of areas on a new car to determine its level of safety — including adult and child occupant protection, pedestrian safety and the level of assistance equipment available. The independent scrutiniser was founded in 1997 in a bid to provide clarity to consumers on the safety of new vehicles.

Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP secretary general, said: “It’s great to see this continued commitment to improved safety. From these results, achieving five stars may look so easy, but to meet test and fitment requirements for technology are very demanding and always updated to incorporate the latest technology development and address priorities in road safety.”