Second-generation Renault Zoe pricing revealed

Renault has revealed UK pricing for its second-generation Zoe will start from £18,670.

As before, the French firm is offering two purchase options – the EV can be bought outright for a higher fee, or through Renault’s battery leasing scheme, which requires less up front.

(Renault)

The £18,670 figure refers to the entry level Play trim bought with the battery lease scheme, while this costs £25,670 when bought outright. It includes the 80kW motor and a range of 245 miles, with impressive levels of equipment.

Standard kit includes full LED headlights, air conditioning, seven-inch infotainment screen and cruise control, plus automatic wipers and headlights. All models also include free installation of a 7kW wallbox for the buyer’s home.

The middle Iconic trim is available with both the 80kW motor and new, more powerful 100kW motor. Prices for the 80kW car start at £20,170 or £27,170 when bought outright, while 100kW Zoes are priced from £20,620 or £27,620.

Iconic trim adds satellite navigation to the infotainment system, climate control, wireless charging, rear parking sensors and 16-inch alloy wheels.

(Renault)

The top spec GT Line R is only available with the more powerful motor and adds front parking sensors, a rear parking camera, synthetic leather and cloth upholstery, blind spot warning and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

The new Renault Zoe will be available to order from mid-September with customer deliveries from January 2020.