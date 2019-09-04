Production-ready Honda e revealed with 136-mile range

Honda has revealed images of the production-ready version of its much-anticipated EV, with more powertrain details confirmed too.

The road-going Honda e retains the soft, retro-inspired styling of previous concept and prototype versions. Standard-fit side cameras that replace traditional wing mirrors and door handles that sit flush with the body work — retracting when the car is approached.

(Honda)

Its electric motor is available in two power outputs of 134bhp and 152bhp, both offering 315Nm of torque. The 35.5kWh battery provides a range of up to 136 miles on a single charge, making it ideal for the inner-city commuters Honda is targeting with this model.

Fast and responsive driving is promised, with the motors powering the rear wheels only. Honda claims the 0-60mph time is approximately eight seconds.

The ultra-modern interior features two large screens atop the dashboard that sees the number of physical buttons reduced to just climate controls. It’ll feature a ‘personal assistant’ that uses voice recognition to control a number of functions and is said to develop its understanding of the owners voice over time to hold more natural conversations and deliver better responses.

The My Honda+ phone app has also been updated for the e, now including navigation functions and details about the vehicle’s condition.

(Honda)

Honda is aiming for 100 per cent of its European car sales to be electrified by 2025, and the e is the next step in this process. It has been put into production following the positive reception received by the Honda Urban EV concept at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show. Two years later, the final production model will make its public debut at the show next week.

Prospective buyers in the UK can reserve a spot for priority ordering now.