All-electric, 750bhp Porsche Taycan revealed

Porsche has at last revealed its Taycan — the firm’s first all-electric vehicle.

Plans for production of an all-electric Porsche were first revealed in 2015, and now that has been realised.

(Porsche)

Launching in two trims — Turbo and Turbo S — the Taycan uses a 93.4kWh battery in its most potent guise. Linked to a motor on each axle, 750bhp is sent to all four wheels in Turbo S form, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 2.6 seconds and a 161mph top speed. Range is pegged at 252 miles between charges.

Turbo variants produce less power at 670bhh, with 0-60mph covered in 3.2 seconds and a top speed identical to the S, while range is boosted to 279 miles.

(Porsche)

Unusually for a road-going EV, the Taycan uses a two-speed gearbox. This first gear is said to maximise acceleration, with the second aiding refinement at higher speeds.

Equipped with an 800v charging system, the Taycan is said be capable of receiving 62 miles worth of charge in five minutes when plugged in to a DC charger. Porsche also says the battery can be charged from flat to 80 per cent in 22.5 minutes ‘under ideal conditions’, with maximum charging power coming in at 270kW.

(Porsche)

Aiding performance is the addition of Porsche’s Dynamic Chassis Control and Active Suspension Management systems. Additionally, ‘Range’ mode joins the line-up of selectable driving settings, alongside ‘Normal’, ‘Sport’, ‘Sport Plus’ and ‘Individual’.

Inside the car, Porsche has done away with the majority of the traditional switchgear, replacing most buttons and dials with touchscreen functions in the 10.9-inch infotainment display. A new ‘Hey Porsche’ voice control system is also set to feature.

(Porsche)

An entirely leather-free interior will be offered for the first time in a Porsche, instead using ‘innovative recycled materials’. The lack of an internal combustion engine also allows for two boot spaces — 81 litres up front and 366 litres at the rear.

Pricing for the Porsche Taycan starts from £115,858, securing a Turbo model, with Turbo S variants available from £138,826. The firm has confirmed lower-output and ultimately more affordable variants of the car will be available later in the year, with a more practical Cross Turismo bodystyle arriving at the back end of 2020.