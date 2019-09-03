The 808bhp Lamborghini Sián has a hybrid V12 with supercapacitors

The new Lamborghini Sián ushers in a new era of electrified powertrain technology in Sant’Agata Bolognese while clinging to its iconic V12 petrol engine.

To welcome this new generation supercar, the Italian performance car maker has created the most powerful Lamborghini ever, with just 63 examples set for production.

At its heart is that petrol-electric powertrain, which utilises a 6.5-litre V12 combined with a 48-volt electric motor delivering 34bhp. It’s claimed to be the first time a low-voltage hybrid system has featured a direct connection between the motor and the wheels, meaning the Sian can cover low speed manoeuvres on pure electric power.

Rather than a traditional lithium-ion battery, the Sián uses a supercapacitor, which can store electricity in a solid state rather than in chemicals. The result is three times more power than a battery of the same weight, and three times lighter than a battery making the same power.

Lamborghini says it developed a regenerative braking system specifically for the Sian. Because of the way supercapacitors work, it claims the energy store is fully replenished every time the brakes are used.

The instant torque of the electric motor means acceleration from low speeds is incredibly quick – the 2.6-second 0-60mph time makes this the fastest accelerating Lamborghini ever, and it’s 1.2 seconds quicker than the Aventador SVJ between 45 and 75mph.

The scintillating performance is matched by the Sian’s extrovert exterior styling. Its futuristic look is said to be inspired by the iconic Countach, such as the diagonal lines across the bonnet, hexagonal rear lights and ‘periscopio’ tunnel through the rear slats. Meanwhile, the Y-shaped headlights could be a future signature of Lamborghini’s models.

Mitja Borkert, head of design at Automobili Lamborghini, said: “The fastest Lamborghini must be a visual and symphonic feast, as remarkable to those who see it pass by as those privileged to drive it.

“It takes inspiration from the Countach, but the Sián is a futuristic icon, not retrospective.”

The Lamborghini Sián will make its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next week.