New Nissan Juke revealed with overhauled styling and advanced safety tech

Nissan has revealed the all-new Juke, the second generation of the model that defined the crossover market.

With almost one million on the road in Europe, this new model is incredibly important for the Japanese manufacturer. It addresses two key criticisms faced by its predecessor – despite sales success, many bemoaned its oddball styling and cramped interior.

The Juke sports larger dimensions than before, while the top-mounted bubble daytime running lights and indicators have been replaced by slimline units, and the circular headlamps house full LED technology as standard.

Inside, there’s more space than before – Nissan reckons rear passengers have 5.8cm of extra knee room and 1.1cm more head room, while boot capacity is 20 per cent bigger than before at 422 litres.

There are also new soft-touch materials for the dashboard and door trims, a Bose sound system, and sport seats included as standard with optional Alcantara or leather upholstery. An eight-inch touchscreen display has integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the NissanConnect app lets drivers check the status of their car from their phone.

One petrol engine is offered across the Juke range. It’s a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit making 115bhp and can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed dual-clutch auto.

Prices start at £17,395 for the entry-level Visia model with the manual gearbox, with automatic cars starting at £20,395. The priciest entry point to the new range is the £25,395 Premiere Edition.

Basic safety equipment included on all trim levels includes cruise control and speed limiter, intelligent emergency braking, high beam assist and traffic sign recognition. ProPilot, Nissan’s advanced driver assistance technology, is standard on the automatic versions of the high-spec Tekna and Tekna+ grades, and can be optionally specified on automatic N-Connecta models.

First deliveries of the new Nissan Juke are scheduled to begin at the end of November.