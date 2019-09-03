New Hyundai i10 gets a new look and technology overhaul

Hyundai has revealed its new i10 supermini, which promises to be one of the most technologically advanced cars in its segment when it goes on sale next year.

The latest generation of the affordable supermini also gets a stylish new look, marginally bigger proportions and an updated interior.

One of its key selling points will be its extensive connectivity options, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, wireless charging, and Hyundai’s Bluelink app that lets owners interact with their vehicle through their mobile phone.

These functions can also be controlled through the eight-inch central touchscreen system, centrepiece to the overhauled interior, aimed at bringing a more upmarket feel to the i10.

The exterior has also been given a makeover, combining an angular bumper design and sharp bonnet creases with softer-shaped headlights and cabin. There’s also now a wider front grille with circular, honeycomb LED daytime running lights integrated at each outer edge.

Extensive safety equipment is also available, such as forward collision avoidance assistance, high beam assist, lane keep assistance and driver attention warning.

Two petrol engines will be available at launch in the form of a three-cylinder 1.0-litre with 66bhp and a four-cylinder 1.2-litre making 83bhp. Both are available with either a five-speed manual transmission or five-speed automated manual.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice-president of marketing and product at Hyundai Motor Europe, said: “The i10 has consistently been one of our sales drivers and the historic base of growth for Hyundai in Europe, and we stay committed to our customers looking for an A-segment car by introducing this all-new model.

“The All-New Hyundai i10 is the latest example of our democratisation of new technologies for our customers.”

The new Hyundai i10 will make its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show ahead of a UK launch early next year.