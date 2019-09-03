Monte Carlo trim introduced to Skoda Scala range

Skoda has brought a more sporting edge to its recently-introduced Scala hatchback with a new Monte Carlo trim.

This rally-inspired grade takes inspiration from the Czech firm’s efforts in the sport, and currently exists as a range-topping variant of its Fabia supermini and Citigo city car.

The Scala has been given a Monte Carlo upgrade that features a sportier look and striking black detailing. We will be showing off this sporty little number and this month's Frankfurt Motor Show. #SKODA pic.twitter.com/fJpNqne5ct — ŠKODA UK Media (@SKODAUK_Media) September 2, 2019

Now, it’s the turn of the Ford Focus-rivalling Scala to benefit from the grade — now boasting a more aggressive design, a revised interior and improved levels of equipment.

Visual changes to the Scala Monte Carlo start with a black-painted front grille, flanked by full LED headlights, with gloss black trim elements also present on the front bumper. At the back of the car, its ‘SKODA’ lettering, model badging and rear diffuser are also painted black. Full LED taillights are included too, while standard 17-inch alloy wheels complete the look – with the option of upgrading these to 18-inch units available.

(Skoda)

Inside the car, new height-adjustable sports seats boast a red and black two-tone look while model-specific designs for the instrument cluster and trim panels are included too. Red ambient lighting is present, as is a leather multifunction steering wheel complete with red stitching. Finishing the interior package is a set of aluminium pedals, model-specific floor mats and black roof lining.

Full UK specifications are yet to be confirmed, though Skoda says standard equipment will include tinted windows, a panoramic roof, an extended rear window and a black roof spoiler. All of the Scala’s current engine offerings will be offered on Monte Carlo grade, including its 1.0-litre petrol offerings and sole 1.6-litre diesel.

(Skoda)

Expect to hear more on pricing ahead of a late 2019 arrival for the new Skoda Scala Monte Carlo.