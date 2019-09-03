BMW celebrates motorsport heritage with special-edition M4

BMW is paying tribute to its M Motorsport division with a special-edition version of its M4 performance coupe.

Restricted to just 750 units, the M4 M Heritage Edition is available in a choice of three colours — light blue, dark blue or red — to reflect the trademark colours of the firm’s racing division.

The epitome of the three classic colors: the limited #BMW M4 Edition ///M Heritage. Debuting at the @DTM race at Nürburgring this weekend. #TheM4https://t.co/JgclXjmpal pic.twitter.com/UcAMrM9yCo — BMW (@BMW) September 3, 2019

Each version also features a decorative stripe on its carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic roof using the M colours, with the look completed by 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Inside the car, model-specific full leather seats feature with a bi-colour design. For blue cars, a grey and black seat design is included with the option of turquoise, blue or orange stitching, while red variants feature red and black seats with yellow and red stitching.

(BMW)

Other tweaks to the cabin for the M4 M Heritage Edition include ‘M Heritage’ and ‘1/750’ imprints on the front headrests, along with stripes on the door sills.

Performance is unchanged from the base car, meaning the BMW M4 Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine. It produces 444bhp and 550Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels via the option of a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed dual clutch automatic.

Advertising

(BMW)

In manual guise, the M4 is capable of 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds (3.9 in the automatic) with both variants capable of an electronically-limited 155mph top speed. This can be lifted optionally to 174mph.

UK pricing for the BMW M4 M Heritage Edition has yet to be revealed, though expect to hear more later in the year following its public debut at the DTM series’ Nürburgring round, taking place on the weekend of September 13.