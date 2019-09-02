Plug-in hybrid powertrains revealed for Kia Ceed variants

Kia has introduced a plug-in hybrid powertrain to two variants of its Ceed range, which are the first electrified options in the line-up.

Available on the recently introduced Xceed crossover, along with the Ceed Sportswagon estate, the unit consists of a 1.6-litre petrol engine linked to a 44.5kW electric motor — as seen in the firm’s Niro.

(Kia)

It produces a combined 139bhp and 265Nm of torque, sending power through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox on both cars. The South Korean firm says an electric-only capability of 37 miles between charges is being targeted.

Regenerative braking technology features on the powertrain, which harvests kinetic energy under braking to recharge the unit’s 8.9kWh battery pack. Both the Xceed and Ceed Sportswagon plug-in variants will also benefit from Kia’s ‘Virtual Engine Sound System’, which emits a noise up to 59 decibels to alert pedestrians of the vehicle’s presence in electric mode.

(Kia)

Changes to both cars that distinguish them from the range include closed-off front grilles to aid aerodynamic efficiency, with the Sportswagon also receiving ‘plug-in’ exterior badging.

Pricing and specifications are yet to be revealed for these new plug-in Kia Ceed variants, though the firm has confirmed they will be available on the European market early in 2020. A UK arrival with follow shortly after.