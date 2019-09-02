Cupra reveals latest all-electric Tavascan concept

Cupra has unveiled its latest concept – the Tavascan.

Based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the Tavascan is an all-electric SUV with coupe styling, following on from the Formentor Concept introduced by Cupra earlier in the year.

It’s powered by two electric motors – one on the front axle, and the second on the rear – which combined produce over 300bhp. Cupra claims that the Tavascan will go from 0 to 60mph in ‘less than 6.5 seconds’.

A 77kWh battery provides the energy, and Cupra says that the Tavascan will be capable of travelling up to 280 miles on a single charge.

Wayne Griffiths, Cupra chief executive, said: “Besides the Cupra Formentor, which will be launched in 2020 alongside two other high-performance plug-in hybrid models, we have already proved our technological capabilities by developing the world’s first 100 per cent electric touring car, the Cupra e-Racer.

“With the presentation of the all-electric Cupra Tavascan concept, we are translating this vision into the streets and proving that performance can be electrified”

Inside, the concept gets ‘3D leather relief’ bucket seats, while the dashboard has been designed to ‘float’. In front of the drivers sits a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, and this is joined by a 13-inch infotainment display. The latter can be adjusted to be angled towards the passenger, while the seats themselves house speakers.

The exterior of the car features 22-inch ‘turbine’ alloy wheels, while a diffuser at the rear helps aid aerodynamics. The rear light spans the full width of the vehicle, too.

As the Tavascan is just a concept for now, there are no indications as to whether or not it will enter production.