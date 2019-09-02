Banksy-painted truck heading to auction

A truck that features a unique Banksy paintjob is set to go under the hammer where it’s expected to fetch at least £1m.

Presented to the male artist (the real identity of whom is unknown) at an open air party in 2000 to celebrate the turn of the millennium, the artwork on the Volvo FL6 is said to be his largest creation.

(Bonhams)

It was given to him as a blank canvas by Turbozone International Circus co-founder Mojo, with the firm then using the completed vehicle as a support truck for a global tour of its Cinderella show.

Images of the Volvo — named ‘Turbo Zone Truck (Laugh Now But One Day We’ll Be in Charge)’ were also used in Banksy’s ‘Wall and Piece’ book, published in 2006. This was around the time the artist became a household name.

(Bonhams)

Ralph Taylor, Bonhams global head of post-war and contemporary art, said: “Banksy is arguably the most important artist to have emerged since the millennium and this, his largest commercial work, represents a new high watermark of quality for works of his to appear at auction.

“The composition bears all the hallmarks of this peerless agent provocateur. Bonhams is thrilled to have the opportunity to continue offering the best of his work at auction as we have done consistently for well over a decade.”

This Volvo FL6 will be sold by Bonhams at the Goodwood Revival in Sussex, on September 14.