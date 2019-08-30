Pricing for Mercedes A 45 S and CLA 45 S revealed

Orders books have opened for the high-performance Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and CLA 45 S, with prices starting at £50,570.

Both cars — plus the latter’s Shooting Brake estate variant — all feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 415bhp and 500Nm of torque, with power sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. As a result, the trio is capable of covering the 0-60mph sprint in under four seconds while going on to 168mph.

(Mercedes-AMG)

In terms of efficiency, the A 45 S is said to be capable of 33.6mpg while emitting 189g/km of CO2. The CLA 45 S offers 34mpg and 189g/km, with the Shooting Brake returning 33.6mpg and 192g/km.

As standard, visual items on the A 45 S and CLA 45 S include 19-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers, a Panamericana grille, flared wheel arches and side skirts, plus a quad-exit exhaust system.

(Mercedes-AMG)

Inside the car, Dinamica microfibre heated seats are present, along with an AMG Performance steering wheel, a 10.25-inch infotainment display with a digital instrument cluster – also 10.25-inch – and illuminated door sills.

Safety items fitted as standard include active brake assist, lane keep assist, speed limit assist and attention assist.

(Mercedes-AMG)

Upgrading to Plus specification adds an AMG Aerodynamic package, adaptive dampers, a panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable seats, a Burmester surround sound system and blind-spot assist.

Entry-level pricing secures an A 45 S, with the CLA 45 S four-door and Shooting Brake available from £52,145 and £53,370 respectively. First deliveries are due towards the end of the year.