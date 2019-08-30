Advertising
Pricing for Mercedes A 45 S and CLA 45 S revealed
Latest performance models from Mercedes are now on sale, with prices starting from £50,570
Orders books have opened for the high-performance Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and CLA 45 S, with prices starting at £50,570.
Both cars — plus the latter’s Shooting Brake estate variant — all feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 415bhp and 500Nm of torque, with power sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. As a result, the trio is capable of covering the 0-60mph sprint in under four seconds while going on to 168mph.
In terms of efficiency, the A 45 S is said to be capable of 33.6mpg while emitting 189g/km of CO2. The CLA 45 S offers 34mpg and 189g/km, with the Shooting Brake returning 33.6mpg and 192g/km.
As standard, visual items on the A 45 S and CLA 45 S include 19-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers, a Panamericana grille, flared wheel arches and side skirts, plus a quad-exit exhaust system.
Inside the car, Dinamica microfibre heated seats are present, along with an AMG Performance steering wheel, a 10.25-inch infotainment display with a digital instrument cluster – also 10.25-inch – and illuminated door sills.
Safety items fitted as standard include active brake assist, lane keep assist, speed limit assist and attention assist.
Advertising
Upgrading to Plus specification adds an AMG Aerodynamic package, adaptive dampers, a panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable seats, a Burmester surround sound system and blind-spot assist.
Entry-level pricing secures an A 45 S, with the CLA 45 S four-door and Shooting Brake available from £52,145 and £53,370 respectively. First deliveries are due towards the end of the year.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.