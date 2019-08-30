Model year 2020 upgrades revealed for Nissan GT-R

Nissan has revealed a raft of upgrades for the GT-R ahead of 2020, as the sports car enters its 13th year of production.

Its headline changes come under the bonnet, with the Japanese supercar-killer receiving a new set of turbochargers which are said to improve availability of its 562bhp across the rev range, along with a five per cent increase in efficiency.

(Nissan)

Tweaks to its gearbox are also said to improve shift times by 0.15 seconds when the car is in its circuit-focused ‘R-Mode’, while adjustments to its electronically-controlled suspension aim to increase cornering ability without compromising on comfort.

In addition, a new brake booster has been introduced to increase braking response, which is said to enhance stopping power and feel. Rounding out the mechanical changes is a new titanium exhaust with blue tips.

(Nissan)

Returning to colour palette is Bayside Blue, last widely-available on the Skyline R34 GT-R — arguably becoming its most iconic shade. The colour has been available on an R35 once previously for the special-edition 50th Anniversary model, launched earlier in 2019.

Rounding out the list of updates is a set of new 20-spoke, 20-inch alloy wheels and the addition of a grey leather interior — which replaces an ivory option.

Pricing for the 2020 Nissan GT-R range kicks off at £83,995, with order books now open. First deliveries are expected to arrive in November.