Audi’s new light technology could alert other drivers of upcoming dangers
Latest development of OLED tech could see rear lights used to alert drivers of issues on the road
Drivers could soon be warned of upcoming dangers by other vehicles, should a new Audi technology reach production.
This advancement of Audi’s OLED (organic light-emitting diode) tech allows for customisable lighting on the rear of its cars — a feature that could make its way to new vehicles from the firm.
It works by diving up segments of OLEDs, up to 50 in total, which could be programmed to display a number of signs. In cooperation with car-to-x technology — in which cars can communicate with various other infrastructure via signals to send information — this could alert drivers in other vehicles of upcoming dangers and obstacles.
On top of that, it would open up the possibility of owners being able to customise their rear lights in a multitude of patterns — bringing a whole new realm of car personalisation to the table.
Audi will be demonstrating this new technology publically for the first time at the upcoming International Symposium on Automotive Lighting (ISAL), which takes place from September 23 to 25.
The firm has not yet confirmed if and when the new technology will arrive on its cars, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see it on its next-generation of flagship models within the next decade.
