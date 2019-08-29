Mercedes-AMG introduces 302bhp GLB35

Mercedes-AMG has unleashed a fire-breathing version of its seven-seater GLB SUV.

Called the GLB35 4Matic, it’s powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine with 302bhp, driven to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Mercedes claims that it’ll go from 0-60mph in five seconds and will hit an electronically-limited 155mph top speed.

The all-wheel-drive system is capable of sending up to 50 per cent of drive to the rear axle, therefore giving the GLB a more sporting-orientated driving style. There are also several driving modes to choose from in order to tailor the way the car is set up; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual all allow the driver to set the car up to their desired tastes.

The German carmaker also claims an official combined fuel economy figure of 37.7mpg and emissions of 171g/km.

It’s differentiated from the standard GLB not only by its performance, but also through a variety of styling touches. There’s a new Panamericana front grille, for instance, along with a rear spoiler and twin exhaust pipes. As standard the GLB35 rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, though these can be upgraded to either 20- or 21-inch as optional extras.

(Mercedes)

Inside, the GLB35 gets Merc’s latest MBUX infotainment system, displayed to the driver through a large central screen.

As standard the GLB comes with five seats; however buyers are able to upgrade this to a seven-seater layout should they need a little more passenger space.

Though the GLB is due to go on sale in the UK early next year, Mercedes has yet to announce any official pricing structure.