Just one disabled parking space available per 30 Blue Badge holders

A lack of bays means that 30 ‘Blue Badge’ holders are fighting for just one space, new research has revealed.

As new rules come into play today which will see those people in England with hidden disabilities made eligible for a parking permit, this issue is only likely to be exacerbated further. Councils in Wales and Scotland have already been working to the criteria for several years.

Despite the increase in the number of people who will hold a Blue Badge, a Freedom of Information request submitted by Confused.com has found that 74 per cent of councils that responded have no current plans in place to increase the number of disabled parking spaces they offer.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: “Clearly more parking for Blue Badge holders is needed – 30 drivers to one space is quite a challenge. It’s no wonder some of these drivers have had to park elsewhere. And the number of people competing for spaces is only going to grow as more people can apply for a Blue Badge now.

“Drivers who misuse these spaces are making the problem even worse. They should be more respectful and leave them free for those who need them.

Confused.com also conducted a survey of 2,000 UK drivers, which found that 48 per cent of people believe that allowing drivers with hidden disabilities to claim a Blue Badge is a positive move. However, 30 per cent think that councils should be creating more spaces to compensate, while 25 per cent of respondents who currently have a Blue Badge, or drive someone who has, are worried that they won’t be able to find a disabled space because of the increase in the number of people eligible for the scheme.