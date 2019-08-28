Seat enters plug-in hybrid segment with new Tarraco PHEV

Seat has revealed its first-ever plug-in hybrid model with the new Tarraco PHEV.

It’s a petrol-electric version of the firm’s recently-introduced SUV, offering the same practicality levels of the standard car, albeit with improved efficiency and lower emissions.

(Seat)

Set to publicly debut at next month’s Frankfurt motor show, the Tarraco PHEV will be available to order in the first half of 2020.

It marks the start of the Spanish firm’s push towards electrification and is the first petrol-electric large SUV to have been released by any of Volkswagen Group’s non-premium brands.

Underneath the bonnet sits a 1.4-litre petrol engine with 148bhp, linked to a 113bhp electric motor powered by a 13kWh lithium battery. In total, the powertrain pushes out a claimed 242bhp – making it the most powerful version of the Tarraco available.

(Seat)

Seat claims that the Tarraco PHEV will be able to travel ‘more than’ 31 miles, while emissions are said to be less than 50g/km. Performance is brisk too; 0-60mph should take 7.2 seconds, and all-in the five- or seven-seater hybrid will do 135mph.

The PHEV has also been debuted with a new trim level – FR. Likely to be applied to the rest of the Tarraco range, it incorporates a range of sporty styling touches such as redesigned bumpers and wider wheelarches. Trim-specific 19 and 20-inch alloy wheels will be available too.

Seat has yet to release and pricing details for the new Tarraco PHEV, with these likely to be announced closer to the car’s introduction next year.