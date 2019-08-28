Mercedes-Benz introduces new GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its second-generation GLE Coupe ahead of the car’s full public debut at the Frankfurt motor show next month.

Registering as the eighth car in the firm’s line-up of SUVs, the GLE Coupe rivals the likes of the Range Rover Velar, BMW X6 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

It shares much of its layout with the regular GLE, though has grown 15mm in length and 63mm in width. A sleek new design helps to improve aerodynamic efficiency, which Mercedes says is up nine per cent compared to the previous model.

Inside, there are two 12.3-inch screens displaying key features such as media and satellite navigation. It’ll be one of the first cars to benefit from the Amazon Music streaming service at launch, too.

A longer wheelbase and larger door openings compared to the previous GLE Coupe mean that, according to Mercedes, there’s a better sense of space inside the cabin. The boot has been increased in size – albeit by only five litres – but drop the rear seats and that improvement goes up to 70 litres.

Two versions of the same 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine will be available from launch – a 350d with 268bhp, and a 400d model pushing out 325bhp.

A range-topping ‘53’ version will be available too – this uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six petrol engine with 429bhp. It’s capable of sending the AMG-fettled model from 0-60mph in just over five seconds and onwards to an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

The chassis also benefits from a light retune compared to the regular GLE Coupe, with changes made to the air suspension and active ride control for a sportier drive. Larger brakes are fitted too.

No prices for the GLE Coupe – in regular or AMG form – have been announced as yet, though Mercedes states that the new models will arrive in dealerships in spring 2020