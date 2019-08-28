Dash cams help three quarters of motorists resolve insurance claim disputes

Dashboard-mounted cameras have allowed three quarters of motorists to resolve insurance claims by submitting recorded footage as evidence after an incident.

A survey of 2,500 drivers found that 38 per cent owned a dash cam. Of those users, 35 per cent had been involved in a driving incident when their dash cam was in use.

Of those users, 75 per cent were able to resolve an insurance claim by submitting the footage recorded on their dash cam. Drivers estimated that if they hadn’t been able to submit footage to back up a claim, the costs to repair their vehicle would have been nearly £1,400.

Heather Yates, in-car technology expert for Halfords, who commissioned the study, said: “Drivers are increasingly reaching for in-car technology to capture instances of careless driving, whilst also saving on their car insurance.

“Using a dash cam means insurers can adjust the cost of premiums or provide other incentives based on how motorists drive. When used correctly, dashboard cameras can provide a record of an accident, helping insurers to deal with claims quickly and efficiently.

“They’ve quickly gone from what was a niche gadget to a driving must-have. Our recent poll shows that almost a third of motorists now have one installed in their car. Having one will soon become as standard as wearing a seat belt.”

Not only are dash cams proving useful to motorists when resolving insurance claims, but they’re also being used to help remove dangerous drivers from the road. Out of those surveyed, 30 per cent admitted to submitting footage of bad driving to the police.