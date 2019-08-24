Campion: car manufacturers must do more to cut thefts

West Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said he was concerned about the rise in car crime involving 'keyless' ignition systems which use an infra-red device and a push-button rather than a conventional key.

He also called for action to be taken against internet traders which sell the equipment that thieves use to over-ride the keyless systems.

“More needs to be done to prevent keyless vehicles from being targeted," said Mr Campion.

"It is simply not good enough that we continue to see the number of thefts increase.

“Manufacturers have a responsibility to ensure the technology cannot be so easily overridden, but the internet also needs to prevent the equipment being so easily available for thieves to purchase.

“People who buy a keyless vehicle shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not it will still be on their drive in the morning.”

His call comes after an officer with the neighbouring West Midlands force was attacked and run over with his own patrol car while he was trying to arrest a suspected car thief in Birmingham.

Mr Campion's counterpart at the West Midlands force, David Jamieson, has written to the car manufacters' trade body, calling for more to be done about car security.

Advertising

He named and shamed car manufacturers whose vehicles were most likely to be stolen, with Ford, Audi, BMW and Mercedes coming out as the worst.

In the first seven months this year, the force recorded 5,527 stolen motor vehicles – double the entire amount stolen in 2015 – while in the year to March, 36,936 vehicle offences were recorded.

In his letter to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, Mr Jamieson, said his national campaign calling on car makers to close security loopholes was "moving up a gear".

"Many vehicle thefts result in highly dangerous pursuits, risking the lives of both police officers and members of the public. This situation cannot be allowed to continue," he wrote.