Ultra-rare Porsche Carrera GT and Ferrari 512 BB heading to auction

Two rare classic supercars have been revealed as the stars of the show at Silverstone Auctions’ dedicated Porsche and Ferrari sales next month.

Scheduled for September 21, the two auctions will see a number of highly desirable cars from both brands go under the hammer.

The first is a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, one of just 1,270 ever built. This Bassalt Black example features the standard 5.5-litre V10 engine, which has covered only 4,300 miles.

This particular example was first delivered to Germany before being moved to Italy, where it has spent the majority of its time. It was then registered in the UK in 2018 and has been regularly serviced. It comes complete with a black interior, full carbon pack, an £8,000 Porsche luggage set and fully body paint protection.

(Porsche)

The Carrera GT earned a fearsome reputation for being tough to master, thanks largely to that monstrous engine, which had been destined for motorsport application before finding its way into the road car.

This example comes with an estimate of between £600,000 and £650,00.

The 1977 Ferrari 512 BB on sale is even rarer. This example is one of just 101 right-hand drive models made, with just 929 cars produced in total. It features a 5.0-litre 12-cylinder boxer engine and is finished in the classic colour combination of Rosso Red over Nero black, with a Nero upholstery.

Advertising

It has covered just 33,500 miles and has an estimate of £190,000 to £220,000. It comes with its original order form, sales brochure and service book.

The catalogue for our #Porsche Sale is filling up & we will soon be releasing details of some very exciting lots! There is still time to enter your best-of-breed Porsche, if you'd like to chat to one our #classiccar specialists, contact 01926 691141 or https://t.co/Gykh5BQ7R0 pic.twitter.com/vDRXWwRbcx — Silverstone Auctions (@silverstoneauc) August 22, 2019

Harry Whale auction manager for Silverstone Auctions commented: “These are two fabulous cars for our Sale of Ferraris and Porsche. Both of them are special in their own right.

“The Carrera GT is particularly special with the V10 engine. Who knows if Porsche will ever produce an engine like this again, so this presents a superb opportunity for someone to own one of these exceptional hypercars.

“Both the Ferrari BB and the Porsche are in a condition that would be hard to match with such low mileage in the current market.”