Porsche reveals Taycan interior with a heavy screen presence

Porsche has revealed the interior of its new all-electric luxury car will be a screen-laden tech-fest inspired by classic 911 sports cars.

The German car manufacturer says the cockpit has a completely new construction that retains the driver-focused nature of its current cars, but with a cleaner, minimalist design.

Perhaps most intriguing is the new instrument binnacle, which is free standing and no longer has a cowl. Instead, it’s a ‘floating’ 16.8-inch screen with digital dials inspired by the classic Porsche design, and uses a polarising filter to reduce glare.

Drivers can choose between four layouts here, with a classic mode looking like traditional dials, two map modes that take up part or all of the screen, and a ‘pure’ mode that only displays essential information.

The centre dashboard extends across the full width of the vehicle, with a 10.9-inch infotainment screen in the middle and an optional passenger-side screen that makes the majority of surfaces glass.

Meanwhile, the lower central section of the dashboard – which runs into a central deck where the transmission tunnel would be on an internal combustion-engined car – features a large touchscreen display with haptic feedback that controls functions such as the air conditioning.

Porsche says the number of physical switches has been greatly reduced, instead relying on ‘intelligent’ functions such as voice control or touch operation.

Ivo van Hulten, director of interior design style at Porsche, said: “The Taycan interior combines design elements typical for the brand with a new type of user experience, and impresses with its simple elegance.”

The Porsche Taycan will be officially unveiled next month, with many expecting it to debut at the Frankfurt motor show around September 10.