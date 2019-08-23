Menu

Advertising

Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept ‘breaks two Nurburgring lap records’

Motors | Published:

Chinese manufacturer has been developing its new 03 concept at the famous German track

Chinese car start-up Lynk & Co claims to have broken two lap record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany.

However, as is often the case with such records, there is a huge caveat – in this case, it’s the fact that the records were set by a pre-production development car.

(Lynk & Co)

Dubbed the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept, it has lapped the Nurburgring in 7m 20.143s. That means it’s beaten the front-wheel drive record formerly held by the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R by about 25 seconds, and the four-door lap record held by the Jaguar XE Project 8 by approximately three.

Cyan Racing – formerly known as Polestar – is a tuning company best known for its work with Lynk & Co’s sister company Volvo. However, it now runs the Chinese team’s touring car racer and has been developing this road-going version too.

While Lynk & Co says the 03 Cyan Concept is a ‘mass production-based car’, it can’t really claim to hold the records until the final production version sets a time. However, it is mighty impressive that the firm has managed to tune a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine to 521bhp and channel that through only the front wheels in a manageable way.

Technical specifications for the development car include Ohlins adjustable dampers, 20-inch forged alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, and six-piston front brake callipers.

Advertising

(Lynk & Co)

Henrik Fries, head of automotive research and development at Cyan Racing, said: “We continue to push past the boundaries and goals that we have set for the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept, a car that acts as a development platform for future Lynk & Co performance cars and parts.

“While our main purpose for the many laps on the Nürburgring Nordschleife is development, the records that we broke are a true testament to the potential and capabilities of the Lynk & Co platform, as well as our engineering philosophy from more than two decades of motorsport and road car performance.”

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News