Updated Citroen C3 appeals to buyers’ desire for upmarket features
Citroen’s best-selling car in the UK is getting an upgrade for 2020
Citroen has revealed a raft of upgrades for it C3 supermini, aimed at simplifying the range and emphasising its most popular trims.
Since the current-generation C3 went on sale in 2017, it has become Citroen’s best-selling car in the UK with the French firm saying buyers tend to lean towards the higher-specification trim levels.
To reflect this, the entry-level Touch trim will be discontinued, while Flair and Flair Nav Editions have been combined into the top-spec Flair Plus trim. This cuts the number of trim options from six to three.
The new entry point to the range is now Feel, starting at £15,860. This comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch colour touchscreen supporting smartphone connectivity, automatic air conditioning and lane departure warning. There are also four roof colour options.
Buyers can step up to the mid-range Origins trim, available from £17,160, which adds a black bi-tone roof, Airbump panels and an upgraded interior, as well as a suite of driver assistance systems.
The new top-level Flair Plus trim level is expected to be the most popular, as the two trims it replaces accounted for 62 per cent of all C3 sales. Starting at £17,625, it comes with satellite navigation, integrated dashcam, leather steering wheel, reversing camera, tinted windows and red interior touches.
The engine range has also been updated, including two three-cylinder petrol engines and one four-cylinder diesel. The PureTech 110 petrol engine is available with a six-speed manual or automatic, while the other two have a five-speed manual. Efficiency has been improved through various technical upgrades, including new low-resistance tyres and hidden underbody panels that reduce drag.
Order books for the revised Citroen C3 range are set to open in October.
